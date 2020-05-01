Bioengineered Proteins Drugs Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% between 2017 and 2025

Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market: Snapshot

Majorly fuelling the global bioengineered protein drugs market is the rising occurrence of infectious diseases, diabetes, cancer, etc. This is because bioengineered protein drugs are more effective and additionally have reduced or no side effects when compared with alternative therapies for cancer, diabetes, and other maladies. This has led to more healthcare physicians prescribing these drugs, thereby stoking demand in the market.

The prospects in the global market for bioengineered protein drugs also looks upbeat owing to increasing drugs in phase III of clinical trials and many companies pouring money into research and development of novel bioengineered proteins.

Posing a roadblock to the market, on the other hand, is the steep cost of manufacturing bioengineered protein drug, having shorter shelf life. The emergence of biosimilars is also posing a severe challenge to the growth in the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global bioengineered protein drugs market to expand at a 7.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 to become worth US$336.9 bn by 2025 from US$177.7 bn in 2016.

Vaccines Slated to Grow at Maximum Pace due to Development of Bioengineered Prophylactic Vaccines

The global bioengineered protein drugs market can be classified into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic protein based upon the type of product. The therapeutic protein segment, among them, accounts for a dominant share because of extensive activities in the therapeutic protein engineering and recombinant DNA technology products. In terms of growth rate, however, the vaccines segment is expected to outshine all other segments by clocking maximum CAGR between 2017 to 2025 because of increase in development of bioengineered prophylactic and therapeutics vaccines.

Rising Instances of Cancer Propels North America Market to Fore

From a geographical standpoint, North America leads the global bioengineered protein drugs market. In the years ahead, the region is slated is maintain its dominant position because of the rising occurrence of cancer and unveiling of innovative protein therapeutics for cancer. While loss of patents of blockbuster drugs such as Humira, Rituxan, Avastin, and Remicade, among others, are expected to deal a blow to the revenue in the market, launch of new drugs and approvals for new diagnostic tests, along with a growing geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyle will likely make up for it by inducing growth. As per the TMR report, the bioengineered protein drugs market in North America will likely register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$161.05 bn by 2025.

Though trailing North America, in terms of size, Europe is expected to lag behind all other regions vis-à-vis growth rate because of the patent loss of blockbuster drugs such as Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis and emergence of biosimilars.

Powered by India, China, and South Korea, Asia Pacific is expected to steal the show in the near future by expanding at a maximum CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025. Growing occurrence of cancer, massive investments by players, and rapid rise in healthcare infrastructure are said to be boosting growth in the region. China is at the forefront of driving growth in the region because of the sizeable proportion cancer patients, increasing geriatric population, launch of premium-priced targeted therapies, and rise in number of people covered under private health insurance in the country.

Some of the key players in the global bioengineered protein drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson (JanssenNovartis AG, Panacea Biotec, and ProBioGen AG.

