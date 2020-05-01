Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market 2025 top vendors : Thiebaud, TEKNIMED, Tecres Medical, Medacta, Biopsybell, BD, Cardinal Health, Osseon, Heraeus Holding, Summit Medical

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market: Snapshot

Across the world, the demand for orthopedic surgeries is escalating as a result of increasing geriatric population and obesity concerns. Additionally, traumatic surgeries are incrementing too as a result of sports related injuries. Bone cement are used to fill the gaps between the bones and prosthesis, and are now extensively used as a support for artificial joints around knees, shoulders, and elbows. Collectively, these factors are augmenting the demand for bone cement mixer devices, which are now advanced to be automated and are time efficient. For instance, AutoPlex Cement Delivery System by Stryker has made its way to several hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. As per the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global bone cement mixer devices will expand at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

There is a moderate dominance of tier 1 players in the bone cement mixer devices market over tier 2 and 3 players, which can be attributed to their financial might to innovate products in terms of features. Additionally, major players such as SOMATEX Medical Technologies, Cook Medical, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and Zimmer-Biomet are working on collaborating with healthcare organizations in order to maintain a consistent demand inflow.

Some of the key trends emerging in the global bone cement mixer devices market are: emergence of antimicrobial bone cements, growing focus on reducing fumes during bone cement mixing procedures, growing usage of portable mixer devices, and increase in strategic initiatives by tier 2 and tier 3 players. The other type of device is bench-top.

Geographically, although North America has served as the region with maximum demand potential, vastly populated countries of India and China are expected to transform Asia Pacific into a region of high profitability towards the end of the forecast period.

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market: Overview

The increasing adoption of bone cement mixer devices while performing orthopedic surgical procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the global market in the next few years. These devices are majorly used in ASCs and hospitals, which is likely to encourage the growth of the market. As per the report, the market is predicted to register a strong growth rate throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of the product portfolio is anticipated to generate potential growth opportunities for the key players operating in the bone cement mixer devices market across the globe.

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market: Key Trends

The growing use of bone cement mixer devices and the increasing competition among the prominent players are projected to supplement the growth of the global market in the near future. The rising focus on creating an awareness regarding the benefits of bone cement mixer devices market is projected to contribute towards the growth of the overall market in the forecast period.

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market: Market Potential

The introduction of antimicrobial bone cement is one of the key factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global bone cement mixer devices market in the next few years. In addition, the rising emphasis of the leading players on new product development and innovations are another vital factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising use of portable bone cement mixer devices and the increasing focus on lowering fumes during bone cement mixing procedures are projected to accelerate the development of the global bone cement mixer devices market in the next few years.

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional point of view, in the recent years, North America held a key share of the global bone cement mixer devices market. As per the research study, this region is expected to remain in the leading position over the forecast period and exhibit a strong growth rate in the near future. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive techniques. In addition, the increasing cases of orthopedic disorders and the rising demand for advanced orthopedic-related surgeries are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the development of the medical tourism in several emerging economies and the rising disposable income of consumers are expected to encourage the growth of the bone cement mixer devices market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of the healthcare infrastructure and the rising focus on research and development activities are estimated to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market for bone cement mixer devices in the next few years.

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

At present, the global market for bone cement mixer devices is extremely competitive in nature with a presence of several players operating in it. The level of competition among the leading players is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, thanks to the advancements in technology and innovations. In addition, a potential rise in the number of players predicted to enter the bone cement mixer devices market across the globe is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the next few years.

The leading players operating in the global bone cement mixer devices market include Smith & Nephew, Zimmer-Biomet, SOMATEX Medical Technologies, Cook Medical, and Stryker. Some of the other key players in the market are Thiebaud, TEKNIMED, Tecres Medical, Medacta, Biopsybell, BD, Cardinal Health, Osseon, Heraeus Holding, Summit Medical, aap Implantate, G-21, DJO Global, Exactech, MEDMIX Systems, DePuy Synthes, and Clean Medical.

