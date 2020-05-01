The report ” Calcium Hydrogen Sulphite Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2028″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Calcium hydrogen sulphite, also known as calcium bisulphite is a salt, widely used as a food preservative/additive. The use of calcium hydrogen sulphite in foods, prevents the discoloration and spoilage of foods through bacteria formation, since it functions in deactivating the microbial cells. Thus, calcium hydrogen sulphite plays a prominent role in increasing the shelf life of the food products. The global calcium hydrogen sulphite market is growing due to the essential features of sulphites which help food manufacturers to sustain their products fresh with the extended shelf life. Some of the applications in which calcium hydrogen sulphite is widely used are meat, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dried food products, fruits and vegetables etc. The concentration of its usage in various food products varies its functions also varies, which is mostly dependent on microbial activity or the presence of gram-negative bacteria. The maximum allowed usage of calcium hydrogen sulphite also varies according to the food authorities of the particular country or region. It also finds application in paper and pulp industry where it acts as dissolvent and scavenger. Other uses include, disinfectant and as bleach.

Global Calcium Hydrogen Sulphite Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global calcium hydrogen sulphite market is reliant on the supply & demand of end-use industries such as food industry. For instance, in paper and pulp industry sulphites are commonly used in the pulping process since the process is carried out in excess of sulphurous acid. However, other than calcium type of sulphite, magnesium, sodium, or ammonium type can also be used. The calcium hydrogen sulphite is cost effective compared to others which help in driving the market. The increasing demand for ready to eat food from consumers and at the same time handling critical factor of the shelf life of the food products by the manufacturers propels the global calcium hydrogen sulphite market. The calcium hydrogen sulphite is regarded as safe by the independent food authorities in various countries, which aids the calcium hydrogen sulphite manufacturers to capitalise on opportunities and expansion of their production capacity. Some of the multi-functional factors of calcium hydrogen sulphite driving the market are, prevention of oxidative rancidity and other oxidative reactions of foods such as cereals, restricting enzymatic browning reactions, colour stabilisation and effective in inactivating microbial conditions.

However, some of the independent authorities restrict the use of calcium hydrogen sulphite, for instance in Australia and New Zealand its intake not permitted. Also, most of the liquors of calcium hydrogen sulphites have difficulty in recovery, and thus limits the use in industrial applications to some extent. Such a scenario, restricts the growth and expansion of the global calcium hydrogen sulphite market.

Global Calcium Hydrogen Sulphite Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, calcium hydrogen sulphite market can be segmented as follows:-

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of application, calcium hydrogen sulphite market can be segmented as follows:-

Food Meat Dairy Dried Foods Fruits & Vegetables Others

Beverage

Paper & Pulp

Waste water

Global Calcium Hydrogen Sulphite Market: Region wise Outlook

The global calcium hydrogen sulphite market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The calcium hydrogen sulphite market in APEJ region is expected to grow at healthy CAGR during the forecast period, with the growth of end use industries such food, beverage, paper and pulp etc. The calcium hydrogen sulphite market in North America and Western Europe is matured, the robust paper and pulp manufacturers in European countries such as Italy, Sweden, Finland and Canada in North America boost the calcium hydrogen sulphite market in the regions. The Latin America and MEA calcium hydrogen sulphite market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the past pace development of end-use industries.

Global Calcium Hydrogen Sulphite Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global calcium hydrogen sulphite market include:

BASF SE

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Hangzhou Dayang Chemical Industry Limited Company

Henan Coreychem co., LTD

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Angene International Limited

