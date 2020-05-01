Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025
Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) is a materials processing technique in which high pressure is applied to metal powder in a sealed elastomer container shaped for the application.
North America is projected to account for the largest share of the hot cold isostatic pressing (CIP) equipment market by 2023. The largest share of this region is attributed to the increase in demand for CIP-processed products in various industries, including precision manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nikkiso
Kobe Steel
EPSI
Bodycote
Kennametal
ABRA Fluid
Arconic
American Isostatic Presses (AIP)
Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan
Fluitron
Sandvik Powder Solutions
Hasmak
Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Dry bag pressing
Wet bag pressing
Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & defense
Medical
Energy & power
Electronics & semiconductor
Precision machine manufacturing
Research & development
Transportation & logistics
Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
