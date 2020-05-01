Competitive Scenario: Infrared Imaging Market Globally with Trends, Profit Analysis 2012-2017 and Forecast 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Infrared Imaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Infrared Imaging Market is rapidly growing in many enterprises. As many enterprises are using infrared imaging system for the security check, and surveillance of the enterprise important equipment. Initially infrared imaging is developed for military applications such as gun lights, binoculars and night vision camera’s, now it is used heavily in many commercial purpose due to its technology advancement. As closed circuit television (CCTV) camera technologies cannot give the proper detection of image in complete darkness, so Infrared imaging technology is used to detect the high-contrast image in complete darkness. Infrared imaging system can pass through smoke, dust, fog and even in the worst lighting conditions it can capture the image.

Infrared ImagingMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The key driver growth for the infrared imaging market is rising demand in industrial and commercial use because of fast development in high speed infrared cameras with advanced features, and also rise in implementation in military application under soldier modernization programs. In addition to that, with the introduction of high definition imaging technology, the infrared imaging market is expected to grow.

However, due to high cost of infrared imaging system which limits the use in many sectors. In addition to that, infrared imaging system is unable to detect the difference in object which has a very similar range of temperature which leads to inaccurate result.

Infrared ImagingMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Uncooled Infrared Imaging System

Cooled Infrared Imaging System

Segmentation on the basis of industry

Defense and Government

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Infrared ImagingMarket: key players

Some of the key players in Infrared Imaging Market are Bosch security systems, Axis communications AB, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, Safran Group, Danaher Corporation,FLIR systems, Inc, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Samsung Techwin, Sofradir Group, and Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd.

Infrared ImagingMarket: Regional Overview

Infrared Imaging Market is currently dominated by North America due to strict defense budget in Europe and North America.Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Market is expected to have the highest growth rate due to growing defense expenditure.

Infrared Imaging Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements in this region.Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Infrared Imaging Market Segments

Infrared Imaging Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Infrared Imaging Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Infrared Imaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Infrared Imaging Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Critical Infrastructure Protection Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



