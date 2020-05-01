Container Weighing Systems Market- The Increasing Emphasis On The Maritime Safety

Container weighing system flawlessly integrates the container load monitoring methodology into the current container handling equipment’s for the purpose of delivering accurate weight verification data as a part of its regular lift cycle within the ports and the terminals. Container weighing system is a portable, lightweight, easy to access and fully transferrable container load weighing solution for the container freight forwarding industry. Container weighing system is being specifically developed to meet International Maritime Organization’s amendments to Safety of Life at Sea safety guidelines, which delivers exact weight verified data on real-time basis, as part of ports regular container lifting cycle via rail mount gantry or rubber tire gantry.

For purpose of doing in depth analysis, container weighing systems market is been divided on the basis of medium, offerings, end user and by geography. Based on medium the market has been categorized mainly into four types; they are like rail, road, ship and air. By offerings container weighing systems market is been segmented mainly into two types they are like hardware and software. By end user the market has been segmented mainly into seven types they are like chemical, infrastructure, food and beverage, ports, transportation and logistics, mining among others. Furthermore, this report will also provide cross functional analysis of all above mentioned segments across he different regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Some of the key factors which are responsible for the growth of this market are the increasing emphasis on the maritime safety. Maritime Safety Office actually collects, assesses and then compiles the worldwide naval navigation products and the databases. It is mainly responsible for the maritime safety and the hydrographic activities which include providing support to the worldwide portfolio of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and the National Oceanic and atmospheric Administration standards by providing nautical charts and the digital publications. Continuously increasing adoption in the ports for the purpose of overload protection and the non-disruptive ways of weight measurement is expected to drive the growth of Container Weighing Systems market. The increasing adoption of the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) regulations for the shipping containers is driving the growth of this market during the forecasted period from 2017 to 2025. In addition to that, the growing automation across different ports and in the manufacturing areas enables the adoption of the container handling equipment’s which is integrated with the weight measurement system. In turn this will also expected to create an impact in Container Weighing Systems market in a positive way during the forecasted period of 2017-2025.

Expensive nature of the maritime operations using container weighing system and the consequences of a load to become loose and the shift of containers within the ship during travel in sea are the key factors which is restraining the growth of the Container Weighing Systems market. The occurrence of unrestrained load shift and uneven weight distribution has a very strong impact on the vehicle performance; these constraints in the maritime shipping are also acting as a constraint for the container weighing systems market.

By end user, ports held the largest market share because of the increasing stringent regulation for the purpose of enhancing maritime safety, which would require the usage of container weighing system for measuring verified gross figure of the containers. However, transportation and logistics is projected to achieve steady growth during the forecasted period.

Geographically, container weighing systems market is being primarily driven by North America region. Rigid regulations for safety transportation and the increasing automation across various industry verticals are the main driving factors for the growth of container weighing system market in the North America region. This region is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecasted period from 2017-2025 owing to the presence of huge number of large shipping companies in countries like the U.S.A and Canada among others.

Some of the leading players operating in container weighing systems market includes Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC (The U.S.), Fairbanks Scales, Inc.(The U.S.) ,LCM Systems Ltd.(The U.S.), TamtronOy (Finland), Weightron Bilanciai Ltd. (U.K.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc(The U.S.) among others.