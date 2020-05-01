Containerized Data Center Market: Top Industry Players, Revenue By 2020

containerized data center platforms, currently offered in the industry enable organizations to realize significant business value. A data center is used to accommodate computer systems such as storage systems and telecommunications components. Data centers include backup and redundant power supplies, data communication connections, environmental control systems such as air conditioning, fire suppression and various other security controls. However, in recent years, modularity has become a key factor responsible for the growth of the data centers. Modular data center is a portable way of implementing data centers. It can be positioned wherever data center capacity is required. Modular data centers can be further classified as portable and containerized. The data center equipment such as storage, servers and networking equipment are integrated into standardized shipping containers, which are further transported to the required data center location. These data centers are equipped with their own cooling system. For example, Cisco offers Cisco Containerized Data Center that is already equipped with its own cooling system. The rapidly maturingplatforms, currently offered in the industry enable organizations to realize significant business value.

Additionally, containerized data centers have low operating costs and can also be equipped with higher energy saving targets. Thus these data centers are increasingly gaining importance owing to most viable and robust alternative among other data center facilities. Moreover, containerized data center being portable, can be deployed in various ways at the required locations. Depending on the containers size, this data center can be used for small and mid size enterprise and for large corporate companies. Data centers find applications in various industry sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, telecom and IT, defense, healthcare, energy and education.

Containerized data center reduces the complexity to assign and integrate separate individual modules to create a complete solution. This data center is easy to deploy and assemble at any location as it is compact in size as compared to the traditional brick and mortar model. Use of advanced cooling and power systems used in data centers ensures optimum utilization of energy and a reduced power effective usage (PUE), which in turn reduces the operational cost.

Containerized data center are available in different variants of size; 20 feet, 40 feet, 53 feet, among others and includes all basic data center modules such as information technology, cooling and power systems integrated in it. Currently, containerized data centers are witnessing considerable adoption. The growth is mainly driven by increase in demand for mobile and scalable data center solutions. Additionally, reduced operating and capital expenditures, disaster recovery facility and low power consumption are the major driving factors fueling the growth of the containerized data center market. t. Reduction in total cost of ownership and time of deployment is also one of the factors which have led to unprecedented growth of containerized data center market. However, restrictions in high performance computing, vendor lock-in and lack of expertise in operating the data centers are some of factors hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the containerized data center market include Dell, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Silicon Graphics International Corp, BULL (S.A) Informatique, Cirrascale Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IO Data Centers, LLC and Oracle Corporation.

