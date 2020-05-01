Converged Infrastructure Market Detailed Survey And Trend Report – MarketResearchReports.Biz

The Research Report “Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Converged infrastructure market is growing rapidly as it reduces the total operating cost of an IT infrastructure and high level of flexibility for enterprises. Converged infrastructure has reduced the load of deploying and managing the networks, storage, servers, and other applications for the data-driven businesses. Converged infrastructure also reduces risk to business by providing high accessibility and consistency, less disruptive upgrades, and a solid platform for disaster recovery. Converged infrastructure solutions allows enterprises to get agility and automation by using tightly-coupled hardware and software product.

Converged InfrastructureMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for converged infrastructure market growth is increasing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency, improve data protection, reduce the IT cost, and aging of traditional data centers. Another driving factor for converged infrastructure market is the cloud-based converged infrastructure solutions which are providing many opportunities for enterprises. Converged Infrastructure helps business innovation for IT enterprises by providing a simplified path to the cloud, where business can experiment with and use a vast and growing array of innovation and specialized software and services.

In contrast to this, due to high cost, limited flexibility, and lack of awareness of converged infrastructure are restraining the converged infrastructure market growth.

Converged InfrastructureMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Integrated Systems

Certified Reference Systems

Hyper converged Systems

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Converged Infrastructure Market: key players

Some of the key players for Converged infrastructure market are, Cisco System Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Symantec, Teradata, VMware, Fujitsu and Hitachi Data System

Converged Infrastructure Market: Regional Overview

Converged infrastructure Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and high usage of cloud platforms.Asia Pacific Converged infrastructure market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

