Deep Research: Global Mechanical Ventilators Market 2018 – 2026

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market: Overview

This report on the global mechanical ventilators market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market value in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global mechanical ventilators market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the mechanical ventilators market. Market value in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global mechanical ventilators market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising geriatric population, favorable government policies, developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market: Key Segments

The global mechanical ventilators market has been segmented based on product type, interface, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the mechanical ventilators market has been divided into critical care ventilators, neonatal ventilators, and transport and portable ventilators. In terms of interface, the market has been segregated into invasive ventilators and noninvasive ventilators. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into home care, hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global mechanical ventilators market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the mechanical ventilators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Teleflex Incorporated, VYAIRE, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, ResMed Inc., Bunnell Inc., and Getinge AB.

The global mechanical ventilators market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Product Type

– Critical Care Ventilators

– Neonatal Ventilators

– Transport and Portable Ventilators

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Interface

– Invasive

– Noninvasive

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by End-user

– Home care

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Australia & New Zealand

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

