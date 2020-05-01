Digital Distribution Market By Suppliers, Application and Sales Price, Forecast 2017-2025

Digital distribution is the distribution or delivery of media content such as video, audio, video games, and software. Digital distribution essentially means distribution of content through an online delivery medium via the Internet, thereby bypassing the methods of physical distribution such as compact discs, VHS videocassettes, or paper. With advancements in network bandwidth capabilities, adoption of online distribution of content became prominent in the 21st century.

Content distributed online may be downloaded or streamed, and often consists of films, television programs, digital books, music, video games, and software. Streaming of content involves downloading and using the data at the user’s “on-demand” request instead of allowing him to store it permanently.

Reducing loss of data packages form the served webpages via distribution network, due to advancements in technology would help the end user’s to adopt this technology further. Furthermore, ability of the digital distribution network to address distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks efficiently helps in increasing its adoption among end-users. Availability of multiple copies of the data stored at different servers spread across the world addressed by the digital distribution network helps in strategically mitigating the risk of shutting down of the entire system.

Rise in the number of internet users, pecked at 3.5 billion, has resulted in unprecedented growth in consumption of online content. For example, demand for video on smartphones has increased beyond measure. These factors are supporting the growth of the global digital distribution market.

The global digital distribution market can be segmented on the basis of content type, end-user, application, and geography. Based on content type, the digital distribution market can be divided into static content and streaming content. On the basis of end-user, the digital distribution market can be classified into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The digital distribution market can be segregated, based on application, into e-commerce, online gaming, advertisement, healthcare, education, and others.

In terms of region, the global digital distribution market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. As compared to the market in other regions, the digital distribution market in North America is expected to constitute the leading share during the forecast period and to witness significant growth. The U.S and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the digital distribution market in the region supported by the technological advancements in the field of communication.

Another factor propelling the growth of the digital distribution market in North America is the presence of leading players in the region. In Asia Pacific, the prominent countries contributing to the growth of digital distribution market are South Korea, China, Japan, India, and Singapore. The digital distribution market in the region is primarily driven by the considerable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises due to rise in industrialization.

Furthermore, increase in the trend of using smartphones is another key driver of the digital distribution market in Asia Pacific. Digital distribution organizations are focusing on the emerging economies such as Bangladesh, India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia as these countries hold the supreme potential of adoption of advanced technologies due to increasing industrialization.