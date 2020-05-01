DNA SEQUENCING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 20.93% AND FORECAST TO 2022
DNA sequencing is the process of determining the precise order of the four nucleotides, namely, adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine, in a strand of DNA.
The analysts forecast the global DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global DNA sequencing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales DNA sequencing.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BGI
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Pacific Biosciences of California
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
• The all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing products
Market challenge
• Difficulties in clinical interpretations and inadequate reimbursements
Market trend
• Growth of the bioinformatics tools that make DNA sequencing easy
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Comparison by product
• Global DNA sequencing market by services
• Global DNA sequencing market by instruments, reagents, and consumables
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Regional comparison
• DNA sequencing market in Americas
• DNA sequencing market in EMEA
• DNA sequencing market in APAC
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Bioinformatics tools making DNA sequencing easy
• Increasing adoption in clinical workflows
• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases
• Growing demand for high-accuracy forensic tools
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• BGI
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Pacific Biosciences of California
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
