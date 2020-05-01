Drug Gene Delivery System Market to Rise to US$ 917 Bn by the end of 2025

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market: Snapshot

Drug delivery includes formulations, technologies, methods, and systems used for transferring an active pharmaceutical ingredient into the body as desired, in order to safely accomplish its therapeutic effect. Gene delivery is a procedure employed to introduce foreign DNA into host cells. The global drug and gene delivery systems market was valued at approximately US$ 512 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 6% from 2017 to 2025, to reach value of approximately US$ 917 Bn by 2025. The reagents & consumables segment is likely to fuel the global drug and gene delivery systems market from 2017 to 2025.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is increasing the demand for drug and gene delivery systems. According to JAMA Oncology, around 17.5 million new cancer cases were reported across the world in 2015. According to a WHO report published in 2017, around 1.0 million people died of HIV infection across the globe in 2016. Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) is also augmenting the demand for drug and gene delivery systems. According to a WHO report published in 2017, around 17.7 million people died of CVDs in 2015.

Several advancements have been made in the field of drug and gene delivery systems such as nanoparticle technology, Prodrug formulation, liposomes & hydrogels, particle engineering & particulate systems, and three-dimensional printing (3DP) in order to attain sustained and controlled release of drugs. Three-dimensional printing is a unique prototyping drug delivery technology. This technology has several advantages over the conventional technologies. 3DP can effectively overcome the issues relating to delivery of less water-soluble potent drugs, peptides, multi-drugs, etc. 3DP can produce solid dosage forms with multiple drugs and excipients, complex internal geometries, variable diffusivities, and densities. Demand for innovative techniques with low dose and less dosing frequency of drugs is increasing rapidly. Nanotechnology in the field of drug delivery is one of the advanced methods of drug delivery. Magneto-electric nanoparticles are useful for controlled drug delivery and release. These magneto-electric nanoparticles (MENs) can function on the basis of two techniques such as interaction of drug-loaded MENs with the cellular structure of the body and interaction of MENs with drugs.

The global drug and gene delivery systems market is undergoing the development stage. Key market players such as Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Oxford BioMedica plc, SIBIONO, and Becton, Dickinson and Company have strong presence in the global market. Established players continuously focus on increasing their research and development activities to introduce new products and attract more number of customers by offering innovative and technologically advanced products.

For example, in 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company spent US$ 828 Mn on research and development (31% higher than that in 2015). The company largely invests the research and development of drug delivery systems. In addition, rise in the usage of drug and gene delivery systems offers immense opportunities for the development of cutting-edge technologies that promote credibility and encourage product adoption. Thus, rigorous investment in research and development activities for development of new products and enhancement of existing products would help the key players sustain their share as well as gain market share in the global drug and gene delivery systems market in the next few years.

The global drug and gene delivery systems market has been segmented based on delivery system, route of administration, application, and geography. Based on delivery system, the market has been segmented into drug delivery systems and gene delivery systems. The targeted drug delivery sub-segment of the drug delivery systems segment is projected to hold a major market share and continue its dominance during the forecast period, followed by the polymeric drug delivery segment.

Targeted drug delivery is an advanced technique for drug and gene delivery. Factors such as simplified drug administration protocols, avoidance of first pass metabolism, lower dose required compared to the conventional drug delivery, and higher therapeutic effect achieved in small doses of the drug propel the targeted drug delivery sub-segment. Among gene delivery systems, viral gene delivery was the leading sub-segment in 2016 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. The combined hybrid system segment is likely to lose market share during the forecast period. Among applications, the oncology segment is expected to continue its dominance from 2017 to 2025. Among routes of administration, injectable was the leading segment in 2016 and is likely to account for a major market share by the end of the forecast period.

Geographically, North America held a major share of the global drug and gene delivery systems market in 2016. Increase in government initiatives for research studies on the prevalence of diseases boosts the market in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to gain market share by the end of the forecast period. Increased prevalence of cancer and HIV in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia raises the demand for drug and gene delivery systems. This drives the market in these countries and in turn, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key companies operating in the global drug and gene delivery systems market and profiled in the report include Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Oxford BioMedica plc, SIBIONO, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. These players are adopting advanced techniques for the development of drug and gene delivery systems to expand their product offerings, widen their geographical reach, expand their customer base, and gain market share. For instance, in February 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched PAXgene, a circulating cell-free DNA blood collection tube for pre-natal cancer testing application. In October 2015, Novartis AG announced the launch of Novartis Access in Kenya, the first country to benefit from the company’s portfolio of 15 affordable drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and breast cancer.

