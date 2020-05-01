Dry Construction 2019 Global Market to Reach US$ 101.09 Bn and Growing at CAGR of 5.30% by 2026
Dry construction systems offer various benefits over wet construction practices such as ease of installation, decrease in construction time, better thermal and sound insulation, humidity resistance, and fire safety. Dry construction uses panels or boards fitted on metal structures to build walls includes interior and exterior segment, ceilings, windows, and other systems.
Governments in many countries are focusing on various initiatives for supporting the dry construction performs. The growing awareness of global warming and rising environmental concerns are booming the growth of the dry construction market. Consumers are opting eco-friendly techniques of construction, which is foremost to the improved use of dry construction materials. The growth of the dry construction market is directly associated with the growth of the construction industry. Furthermore, the high cost of dry construction materials and waste generated by the dry construction is producing disposal problems, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market further.
Supporting framework is expected to lead the global dry construction market. It is divided into two categories in the building construction, one is heavy-frame construction and another light-frame construction. Light-frame construction by standardized dimensional timber has become the dominant construction method in North America and Australia owing to the economy of the method. Nominal structural material permits builders to enfold a large area at marginal cost while reaching a wide variety of architectural styles.
Plasterboard is expected to share significant share in the global dry construction market. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand of plasterboard in the construction application. Plasterboard segment market size was valued US$ 19.0Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.1Bnn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Plasterboards are easily installed and help in speeding up the construction process its popularity is increasing across the end-users.
The residential building construction is the main end-user of the dry construction market owing to the rising demand for thermal insulation in homes and faster house construction duration. Increasing adoption of lightweight material for the purpose of construction is expected to grow demand for this segment. Dry construction offers dry materials such as metals, plastic, and plywood for the purpose of construction moderately than using a mixture of bricks, concrete or plaster in residential applications.
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the dry construction market globally. A shift in the consumerâ€™s preference towards eco-friendly infrastructure is expected to boom dry construction market. It is majorly required in the high-quality infrastructure. The increasing chemical processing industrial sectors, construction & building sectors in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to propel the market growth during forecast year. Increasing foreign direct investments in emerging economies is also contributing the market growth. Rapid industrialization & urbanization and growing adoption of supportable & lightweight construction practices by the construction industry is booming dry construction market in this region.
Key profiled and analyzed in the global decorative market includes CSR Ltd ,Panel Rey ,USG Boral, Pabco Gypsum ,USG Boral ,Fletcher Building Limited, Saint Gobain ,Armstrong World Industries , Etex Group ,Fletcher building ,The Xella Group, Beijing New Building Materials ,Armstrong World Industries, Inc. ,Promax Group Inc., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, Knauf Gips KG, Masterplast Plc. BaoWu, Arcelor Mittal, USG and Nippon.
