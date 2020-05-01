E-textile Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global E-textile Industry

E-textile can be defined as a fabric which could conduct electricity. E-textile when combined with the electronic component, could sense changes as per environment and respond as per the light, sound or radio waves. These are the fabrics which have electronics interconnected with them. E-textile offers capabilities for sensing, wireless communication, power transmission, and interconnection technology.

Major factors augmenting the growth of the e-textile market is increasing awareness towards smart devices globally. In addition, the presence of a large number of players in the market further contributes to its growth. Various start-ups are receiving fund regarding e-textile that would enhance the market growth during the forecast period. However, there are some factors that can serve as the market barrier, such as the high cost of the apparel. E-textiles in emerging economies such as India and China will not find that exposure as per available potential market and population base due to its high price.

Geographically, the e-textile market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Developed economies of North America and Europe are expected to have the major share of the during the forecast period. factors attributed to the growth of the market in these regions involve a large number of companies working in the region, awareness among people, and high disposable income. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to have significant market growth due to the increasing trend towards smart devices and adoption of branded clothing. Disposable income is also increasing in these economies considerably that would further contribute to its growth.

Major companies operating in the global e-textile are AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Clothing+, DuPont, Google Inc, interactive wear AG, Levi Strauss & Co, Ohmatex A/S, and others. Some other companies which got funding in the e-textile market are Komodo Technologies, Inc., Lumo Bodytech Inc., MAD Apparel, Inc., OMsignal, ReTiSense and WEARABLE X. The companies are studied with a different perspective to get information about strategies adopted by them in the recent period. Major activities that the companies are adopting in E-textile market are merger and acquisition, product launch and geographical expansion.

Research methodology

The market study of the global e-textile market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of the major market players

• Company websites and their product catalog

• The average cost of e-textile at the regional level

• Government regulations regarding smart clothing

• Recent funding to the start-ups

• Geographical location of the major market player and their recent expansions

• New technology development and innovations in e-textile market

The report is intended for textile firms, an electronics company, government organizations, or any investing firms for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market, product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering valuable insights into the market for a better business decision.

Market segmentation

The global e-textile market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global E-textile Market Research and Analysis by Application

2. Global E-textile Market Research and Analysis by Function

3. Global E-textile Market Research and Analysis by Geography

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global e-textile market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive Analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global e-textile market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global e-textile market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

2. Carre Technologies Inc.

3. Clothing+

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

5. Google Inc.

6. Interactive Wear AG

7. J. Walter Thompson Company

8. Komodo Technologies, Inc.

9. Levi Strauss & Co.

10. Lumo Bodytech Inc.

11. Mad Apparel, Inc.

12. OHMATEX A/S

13. OMsignal Inc.

14. Outlast Technologies LLC

15. ReTiSense LLC

16. Schoeller Textil AG

17. Sensoria Inc.

18. SUPAspot Inc.

19. Tractica

20. Wearable X

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

CHAPTER 2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations

CHAPTER 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. E-Textile Enabled with Smartphones Are Expected to Further Augment the Market

3.1.2. Miniaturization of Electronic Components

3.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Wearable in Healthcare

3.1.4. Surging Application in Various End-User Industry

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost of Apparel

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Disposable Income and Branded Clothing Culture

3.3.2. Numerous Start-Up and Funding to The Companies

CHAPTER 4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global E-Textile Market by Application

4.1.1. Defense and Military

4.1.2. Healthcare

4.1.3. Sports and Fitness

4.1.4. Others (Fashion and Entertainment)

4.2. Global E-Textile Market by Function

4.2.1. Sensing

4.2.2. Energy Harvesting

4.2.3. Luminescence & Aesthetics

4.2.4. Thermo-Electricity

CHAPTER 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Company Analysis

5.2. Key Strategy Analysis

CHAPTER 6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. RoE

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. India

6.3.2. China

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of The World

Continued….

