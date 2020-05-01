Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2019-2025
An embedded system for electric vehicle is a programmed controlling and operating system with a dedicated function within a larger mechanical or electrical system, often with real-time computing constraints. It is embedded as part of a complete device often including sensors, MCU, transceivers, memory devices.
The global embedded System for electric vehicle market has witnessed significant growth in recent past. Rapidly rising popularity of electric vehicles among consumers has significantly contributed growth of the embedded system for Electric Vehicle market.
Increasing awareness among individuals regarding the depleting state of the environment, combined with the substantial advantages of electric vehicles over traditional fuel based vehicles, is expected to further fuel the demand for electric vehicles.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Robert Bosch
Continental
Panasonic
Texas Instruments
Mitsubishi Electric
DENSO
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sensors
MCU
Transceivers
Memory Devices
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicle
