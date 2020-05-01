Engine Heat Shield Market for Automotive is growing rapidly due to the higher rate of adoption rate of the battery electric vehicles

Engine heat shields are heat insulation materials that reduce the transfer of heat to the adjacent compartment of engine of vehicle. Engine heat shields enhance the performance and reduce the emission of CO2 from the vehicle by maintaining the required temperature within the engine compartment.

The engine heat shield market for automotive is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period; the market in a few regions is expected to contract due to the higher rate of adoption rate of the battery electric vehicles in those regions. Furthermore, increasing stringency of emission norms is significantly boosting the engine heat shields market for automotive in order to reduce emission level of CO2. Moreover, engine heat shields also prevent the transfer of heat to the driver or passenger cabin, thus enhancing the ergonomics of the vehicle. Heat shields are also employed along the exhaust pipe to prevent the transfer of heat that may deteriorate the other adjacent components or may reduce the lifespan of the components. Significant decline in production of engine powered vehicles in several regions is likely to hinder the demand for engine heat shields during the forecast period.

The global engine heat shield market for automotive can be segmented based on type, application, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, flexible heat shields are a highly popular among the other types of heat shields for automotive and hence, the flexible heat shield segment is likely to hold a major share of the engine heat shield market for automotive.

Based on application, the turbocharger segment is projected to account for a notable share of the market, owing to the application of high number of engine heat shields in the turbocharger, since it attains very high temperature during operation. The starter motor segment is also likely to hold a significant share of the market owing to integration starter motor in almost all the vehicles with internal combustion engines.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment is estimated to account for a prominent share of the engine heat shield market for automotive due to low rate of replacement of the component. Moreover, due to lack of awareness among vehicle owners, they avoid replacing the heat shields in most cases. The aftermarket segment is expected to contract at a rapid pace, as compared to that of the OEM segment owing to very low replacement of heat shields and decline in production of the vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold a major share of the market owing to the high production of passenger vehicles. Furthermore, extensive application of heat shields in passenger vehicles to insulate the produced heat is likely to propel the passenger vehicle segment.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global engine heat shield market for automotive due to high production of vehicles in the region coupled by the presence of large aluminum producers in the regions. The presence of aluminum producers in the same region results in lower production cost of the heat shields, as most heat shields contain aluminum as their primary material, consequently, the production of heat shields is higher in the region.

Key manufacturers operating in the global engine heat shield market for automotive include Zircotec, Dana Limited., QUSA Thermal Inc., Estamp Int, and Heatshield Products, Inc. Dana Limited is a leading manufacturer and is focused on the development of a thermal acoustic protective shielding that offers multiple solutions to meet various thermal and acoustic management needs within exhaust or powertrain systems.