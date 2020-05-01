Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2024

Explosives and narcotics trace detectors refer to the equipment which allow the discovery of a small magnitude of narcotics and explosives. The detection is accomplished by sampling invisible trace amounts of particulates. This equipment is used in vulnerable areas considered susceptible to unlawful interference such as cargo facilities, access control points of critical infrastructure, and airports. The ETD technology is used to detain people handling narcotics and explosives and to identify traffickers of illicit material. Moreover, it restricts narcotics trafficking, thereby increasing homeland security.

The explosives and narcotics trace detection market is primarily driven by the increasing terrorism across the world. Terrorists and suicide bombers are some of the major perpetrators of terrorism incited by socio-political factors. Rapidly increasing security screening at different places including seaports, airports, and land border check points around the world is also boosting the global demand for ETD. Baggage and luggage are screened at airports and seaports to ensure that no explosive materials are present. Another important driver of this market is the government’s investment in countering terrorism. The Middle East and Asia Pacific are major areas of terrorism at present due to which governments are spending on newer technologies to help counter terrorism. Investments in explosive and narcotic trace detection equipment is likely to help the government prevent or reduce terrorism in these regions.

A major restraining factor for this market is public safety hazards, given that explosive detection devices often have radioactive sources which prove to be harmful to humans. Another factor hindering the growth of explosives and narcotics trace detection is the high cost of operations and maintenance. Explosive trace detection devices are expensive and require extensive maintenance due to which the market is facing challenges. Innovation in technologies and a shift toward cost-effective and reliable explosive and narcotics trace detection devices are likely to create prominent opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

The explosive and narcotic detection market is bifurcated based on technologies into the following categories: ion mobility spectroscopy (IMS), electron capture detectors, surface acoustic wave (SAW), ChemiLuminescence (thermal energy analyzers), nanotechnology-enabled explosives detection, dual sensor ETD technology, laser vaporization, receptor-based technologies, temperature-stepped desorption, and others. On the basis of verticals, the market is divided into the defense, cargo & transport, aviation, public places, commercials, and others groups. Explosives and narcotics trace detection devices are used in various verticals among which the commercial sector is likely to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The cargo & transport sector is projected to account for a major share in the global explosives and narcotics trace detection market. In terms of geography, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America held a prominent share in this market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global explosives and narcotics trace detection (ETD) market include Biosensor Applications AB, Electronic Sensor Technology, Ion Applications Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Scent Detection Technologies, Westminster International Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Auto Clear US (Formerly Control Screening LLC), DetectaChem LLC, Scintrex Trace, Sibel Ltd., and Nuctech Co. Ltd.

