Fiber to the Home Market | Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

The global fiber to the home market is expected to witness robust growth during 2018-2026. The market is likely to be driven by increasing entertainment options, booming Artificial intelligence technology and IOT devices, growing online learning options and smart home automation.

Fiber to the home is expected to bring unprecedented high internet speeds to homes in the next decade. Fiber to the home technology, connects residences to a central point using fibre cables. The technology is also known as Fiber to premises and is capable of providing speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

Fiber to the home is already a reality for millions based in United States, Japan and some other countries. Growing commercialization online and expected web jam in the near future, makes the usage of this technology essential.

A report by Transparency Market Research on the global fibre to the home market discusses the prospects and growth pace of the market in great details. It examines the factors promoting and deterring it. The report also studies the competitive dynamics in the market by factoring in the strengths and weaknesses of prominent participants, the degree of competition, and their key products.

Global fiber to the home market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The industry will be boosted as several important applications such as 3D learning, virtual reality, smart gadgets and VoIP applications are dependent on high speeds in order to deliver. Hence, the fiber to the home market can serve as a platform for several industries to build and grow.

Additionally, the fiber to the home or FTTH market would also lower internet consumptions costs to consumers. Internet companies are required to invest a lot less than what they were while laying down cables earlier. FTTH market will also speed up the development of 3D holographic high definition television and games. Similarly, it is expected to lead to immediate synchronization in digital signals for telephone, video, audio, television through a single medium.