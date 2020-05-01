Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Improvement Status (2017-2027) By Various Competitors: XILINX, Intel, Microsemi Corp, Achronix

The Research Report “Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Field-programmable gate array market is growing rapidly in across various sectors as it can be reprogrammed in the field for instant prototyping and debugging many applications for the industries. Field-programmable gate arrays are used for designing specialized integrated circuits. Field-programmable gate array are programmed and configured by using Hardware Description Language (HDL) such as VHSIC Hardware Description Language (VHDL) and Verilog. Field-programmable gate array is used in many purposes such as in financial sector which includes real -time trading, risk analysis and many others.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in growth for the application of field-programmable gate array in various industries to develop the products with different features at low cost is the major driver for field-programmable gate array market.

The increase in demand for smartphones and proliferation of electronic content in automobiles are driving the field-programmable gate array market. In addition to that, field-programmable gate array market is widely implemented in mainstream embedded computing to build complex mission-critical systems.

In contrast to this, power consumption required for field-programmable gate array is more, and lack of standardized verification technique for industry is restraining the growth of field- programmable gate array growth.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Static RAM

Anti-Fuse technology

Flash Technology

Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EPROM)

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Automotive

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: key players

Some of the key players for field-programmable gate array (FPGA) are XILINX INC., Intel, Microsemi Corporation, Achronix, e2v, Lattice Semiconductor, QuickLogic, Atmel, Nallatech.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market: Regional Overview

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market is currently dominated by North America due to the increasing demand for programmable FPGA across different sectors including aerospace & defense, high performance computing and data storage, video & image processing and wired and wireless communication in this region.Asia Pacific Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market Segments

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

