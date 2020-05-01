Global Aroma Chemicals Market: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Aroma Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The aroma chemical market is predicted to rise at a moderate growth rate in the forthcoming years. Worldwide, economic revival post the slump of 2008 have in general led to the growth of personal care industry. In light of this, rising consumer confidence has led to substantial spending on perfumes, toiletries, and cosmetics among other products for fragrance and pleasant ambient smell. This, in turn serves to boost the demand for aroma chemicals both natural and synthetic ones.

Aroma chemicals are compounds which consist of smell and odor. Aroma chemicals are an important group of organic molecules used as ingredients in Aroma Chemicals compositions. There are plenty of different molecules which use in production of Aroma Chemicals compositions, of which synthetic ingredients play a major part as components due to their current availability and relatively lower cost as compared with natural molecules.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aroma Chemicals industry, especially in North AmericaEurope and Asia regions. The main market players are BASF, Solvay,

Kao,Takasago, Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Sensient Technologies, Symrise, Vigon International, Givaudan, Robertet, T.Hasegawa, Treatt, Jiaxing Wintrust Flavours Co., Ltd., YingYang (China) Aroma Chemical Group, Silverline Chemicals Ltd and PFW Aroma Chemicals B.V. The revenue of Aroma Chemicals is about 3.506 billion USD in 2015. `

North America is the largest Production market of Aroma Chemicals, with a revenue market share nearly 28.69% in 2015.

The second place is Europe region; following North America with the revenue market share over 27.00%. Asia Pacific (Ex. China) is another important production market of Aroma Chemicals, enjoying 24.39% revenue market share in 2015.

Aroma Chemicals is used in Foods & Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal & Household Care fields. Report data showed that 47.13% of the Aroma Chemicals market demand in Foods & Beverages field, 14.29% in Cosmetics field, and 22.99% in Personal & Household Care field in 2015.

There are two kinds of Aroma Chemicals, which are Natural Aroma Chemicals and Synthetic Aroma Chemicals. Synthetic Aroma Chemicals are wildly used in the Aroma Chemicals, with a production revenue market share nearly70.27% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Aroma Chemicals industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Aroma Chemicals have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Global Aroma Chemicals market size will increase to 5860 Million US$ by 2025, from 3880 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aroma Chemicals.

Aroma Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Aroma Chemicals

Synthetic Aroma Chemicals

Aroma Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Foods & Beverages

Cosmetics

Personal & Household Care

Others

