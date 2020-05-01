Global Biscuits Market Advance Technology, Future Guidelines, Key Players, Trends and New Innovations 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biscuits Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Biscuits Market: Snapshot

Transparency Market Research offer 8-year forecast for the global biscuits market between 2017 and 2025. The global biscuits market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the biscuits market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global biscuits market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional Biscuits market.

Biscuits are one of the most important snacks used in an average household. They are a variety of breads popular for breakfast and other meals. A lot of different type of biscuits are being manufactured by the various large scale companies with plants, where they are packaged and supplied within a short time span. However, even in this era of large scale production some special type of biscuits are produced by small scale bakers. The biscuits are made from various combination of raw materials such as flours, shortening, leavening, and water or milk.

Global Biscuits Market: Segmentation

By product type, the biscuits market is segmented into sweet biscuits, savory, crackers, filled/coated, wafers, and others. The sweet biscuits segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period on the backdrop of the rising consumer preference towards healthy biscuits. On the basis of source type, the biscuits market can be segmented into wheat, oats, millets, and others. The wheat segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 48.4% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of packaging type, the biscuits market is segmented into pouches/packets, jars, boxes, peelpaq, and others. Amongst these segments, the pouches/packets is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 40.4% in 2017. Based on distribution channel, the biscuits market can be segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty store, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. By flavor type, the biscuits market is segmented into plain biscuits; chocolate, sour cream, cheese and spiced; fruits & nuts; and others. The plain biscuits segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights biscuits demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the biscuits ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global biscuits market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global biscuits market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Biscuits Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are biscuits’ key players of the global biscuits market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the biscuits space. Key players in the global biscuits market includes Britannia Industries Limited, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International, Inc., ITC Limited, Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., The Kellogg Company, National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG, Dali Food Group Co, Ltd., Brutons Biscuit Company, The Hershey Company, United Biscuits Company (Y?ld?z Holding Group), Kambly SA, Walkers Shortbread Ltd., Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi A.S., Parle Products Private Limited, Dr Gerard sp. z o.o., HUG AG, and Cornu AG.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global biscuits market.

The segmentation of the global biscuits market is as follows:

Product

– Sweet Biscuits

– Savory

– Crackers

– Filled/Coated

– Wafers

– Others

Source

– Wheat

– Oats

– Millets

– Others

Packaging

– Pouches/Packets

– Jars

– Boxes

– Peelpaq

– Others

Distribution Channel

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Convenience Store

– Specialty Store

– Online Retail

– Others

Flavor Type

– Plain

– Chocolate

– Sour Cream, Cheese, and Spiced

– Fruits and Nuts

– Others

Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– APAC

– Middle East and Africa

