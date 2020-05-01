Global Compounded Resins Market To Register Robust Growth in Coming Years
This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
This report researches the worldwide Compounded Resins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Compounded Resins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Compounded resins are obtained by mixing base polymers with additives for enhancing the properties of polymers. This process is called compounding, and it improves the physical, thermal, and electrical, and aesthetic characteristics of polymers.
Our industry research analysts have estimated that emerging economies in APAC will contribute to the maximum growth of this market throughout the predicted period. The growth of compounded resins market in economies including China and India can be attributed to the increasing application of plastics compounding in the growing automotive sector in the region.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Compounded Resins capacity, production, value, price and market share of Compounded Resins in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Hexion
Huntsman Corporation
DowDuPont
LyondellBasell
Royal DSM
RTP Company
BASF
Ashland
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Bakelite
Kukdo Chemical
Hanwha Chemical
Sicomin
Gurit
Alpha OwensCorning (AOC)
SABIC
Scott Bader Company
Solvay
Compounded Resins Breakdown Data by Type
Epoxy Resin
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Phenolic Resin
Others
Compounded Resins Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Aerospace
Other
Compounded Resins Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
