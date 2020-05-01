Global Enteric Disease Testing Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Enteric Disease Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Overview

This report on enteric disease testing market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing test kits for enteric disease testing as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global enteric disease testing market with respect to the leading market segments based on disease indication, testing methods, end-user, and geographies.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Segmentation

Based on disease indication, the enteric disease testing market has been majorly segmented into: bacterial enteric disease, viral enteric disease, and parasitic enteric disease. Bacterial enteric disease includes segments such as C.difficile Infection, campylobacteriosis, cholera, E.coli infection, H.pylori infection, salmonellosis, and shigellosis. Viral enteric disease includes rotavirus infection and norovirus infection. Parasitic enteric disease includes amebiasis, cryptosporidiosis and giardiasis. In terms of testing methods, the enteric disease testing market has been broadly classified into immunoassay testing, conventional testing, and molecular diagnostic testing. In terms of end-users, the enteric disease testing market has been broadly classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and physician offices.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Research Methodology

Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as incidence and prevalence of enteric bacterial infection and rise in application of molecular diagnostics for enteric disease testing. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the enteric disease testing market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global enteric disease testing market.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, enteric disease testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global enteric disease testing market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global enteric disease testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the enteric disease testing market which are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin and other prominent companies.

The global enteric disease testing market is segmented as follows:

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Disease Indication

– Bacterial Enteric Disease

– C.difficile Infection

– Campylobacteriosis

– Cholera

– E.coli Infection

– H.pylori Infection

– Salmonellosis

– Shigellosis

– Viral Enteric Disease

– Rotavirus Infection

– Norovirus Infection

– Parasitic Enteric Disease

– Amebiasis

– Cryptosporidiosis

– Giardiasis

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Testing Methods

– Immunoassay Testing

– Conventional Testing

– Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Physician Offices

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– Japan

– China

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia

– Latin America (LATAM)

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of LATAM

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

