Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2026

Flexible lid stock packaging is a type of flexible packaging that is made of material or stock to form a lid. These can be heated and be used to seal the open ends of receptacles such as cups and containers.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the flexible packaging market in 2017. Our analysts predicted that this market will continue to lead in the forecast period owing to the increased demand for convenient and flexible packaging solutions.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Flexible Lid Stock Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Flexible Lid Stock Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles

Mondi

Sealed Air

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Paper

Aluminum foils

Non-woven

Polymer films

Metalized polymer films

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

