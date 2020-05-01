Global Log Homes Market Situation and Forecast Report 2019

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Log Homes Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The log homes market is in expansion mode gaining from changing idea of vacation of the urban populace. Evolving from holidays in hotels and resorts located mostly within city limits, log homes, log cabins are relatively new for country-feel holiday. Expanding number of log homes manufacturers, that range from small sawmill units to sophisticated housing companies is a plus to the growth of log homes market.

Log home, or called log house, is a structure built with horizontal logs interlocked at the corners by notching. Logs may be round, squared or hewn to other shapes, either handcrafted or milled.

Household market is the largest consumer market of log homes worldwide. The origin of the log structure is uncertain. It is possible that it began in northern Europe sometime in the Bronze Age. By the time Europeans began to settle in America, there was a long tradition of using logs for houses, barns, and other outbuildings in the Scandinavian countries, Germany, and Northern Russia. These regions had vast stands of softwood timber that could easily be worked with simple hand tools. According to C. A. Weslager, whose book on log cabins is considered a classic, the Finns, as well as the Swedes, had a “close attunement” with the forests, and both groups had well-developed forest industries.

This report researches the worldwide Log Homes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Log Homes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honka Log Homes

PALMAKO

Pioneer Log Homes of BC

Artisan Log Homes

Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

True North Log Homes

Rovaniemi

Alta Log Homes

Die Naturstammbauer

Woodworkers Shoppe

Conventry Log Homes

Artifex

Log Homes Breakdown Data by Type

Hand-Crafted Log Homes

Manufactured or Milled Log Homes

Log Homes Breakdown Data by Application

Household Market

Commercial Market

Log Homes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

