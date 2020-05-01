“Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – Focus on Infectious Diseases (HPV/Chlamydia/Gonorrhea) & Genetic Testing (HLA) – Industry Outlook 2022”, there has been unprecedented rise in sexually infected diseases such as Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, particularly in the US. CT/NG is most prevalent sexually transmitted diseases (STD) in the US with consistent rise in the number of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea cases. The Government has also recommended regular screening for patients belonging to two of the major segments of the molecular diagnostics market: HPV and CT/NG.

The report “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – Focus on Infectious Diseases (HPV/Chlamydia/Gonorrhea) & Genetic Testing (HLA) – Industry Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global molecular diagnostics market which is estimated to be valued at 30.99 billion in the year 2016 and projected to reach 44.00 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the period 2016-22. The report focuses on Infectious Diseases (HPV/Chlamydia/Gonorrhea) & Genetic Testing (HLA). The infectious diseases segment dominates the molecular diagnostics market by application with HPV dominating in virology segment and CT/NG in bacteriology segment. It provides details on current and forecasted scenario of each of aforementioned diseases.

Growth of the market is driven by prevalence of reproductive infectious diseases such as Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, surge in various types of oncology diagnostics, ageing population and government’s mandate on regular screening of HPV and CT/NG. However, growth of the industry is incumbent due to ambiguity in relation to reimbursement guidelines and presence of complex regulatory framework. Global Molecular Diagnostics market is dominated by few major companies, of which Roche Holding, Novartis AG, Hologic Inc., and Qiagen NV have been covered in the report.

