Global Nickel Base Alloy Market 2019 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands

Nickel Base Alloy Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)



This report researches the worldwide Nickel Base Alloy market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nickel Base Alloy breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Nickel based alloys have nickel as the balancing metal. They can be alloyed with iron, chromium and molybdenum and are used in the high end of the corrosion scale, e.g. in the most aggressive parts in flue gas desulfurization units and other demanding applications. Nickel based alloys present high corrosion resistance properties in severe conditions. These grades are mainly used for Oil & Gas, Chemical and Power industries.

In the last several years, global market of Nickel Base Alloy developed steady, with an average growth rate of 3%. In 2016, global production of Nickel Base Alloy was nearly 317 thousand MT; while it is expected to be 407 thousand MT in 2022.

Market competition is intense. SMC, ThyssenKrupp VDM, Carpenter, Imphy Alloys, Allegheny, Hitachi Metals, Nippon Yakin, Bao Steel and Sumitomo are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Nickel Base Alloy market size will increase to 5660 Million US$ by 2025, from 4970 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nickel Base Alloy.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nickel Base Alloy capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nickel Base Alloy in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SMC

ThyssenKrupp VDM

Carpenter

Imphy Alloys

Allegheny

Hitachi Metals

Nippon Yakin

Bao Steel

Sumitomo

Haynes

Daido Steel

Foroni

Sandvik

Deutsche

Bohler Edelstahl

Mitsubishi Material

Vacuumschmelze

JLC Electromet

Metallurgical Plant Electrostal

Fushun Special Steel



Nickel Base Alloy Breakdown Data by Type

Long Type

Flat Type



Nickel Base Alloy Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Electronics

Others



Nickel Base Alloy Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nickel Base Alloy capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Nickel Base Alloy manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

