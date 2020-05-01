Global Offshore Lubricants Market to Exhibit 7.07% CAGR from 2014 to 2020

Transparency Market Research has published a new market study on the global offshore lubricants market that delves into the developments in this market from 2014 to 2020. The report provides a detailed overview of trends, opportunities, and product innovation that will mark the growth of this market during the forecast period. According to the report, the global offshore lubricants market stood at US$110.9 mn in 2013. Registering a CAGR of 7.07% from 2014 to 2020, this market is expected to reach a valuation of US$183.5 mn by the end of 2020. The title of this report is “Offshore Lubricants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020.”

Request A Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3141

Lubricants are used to ensure proper functioning of various machines. They are used to reduce wear and tear and friction in the functional components of machines. Lubricants impart properties such as high viscosity index, prevention against corrosion, thermal stability, high boiling point, low freezing pint, and high resistance to oxidation.

Increasing investments in offshore oil and gas explorations, which includes shale gas exploration as well, are the major factor driving the global offshore lubricants market until the end of the forecast period. Moreover, large-scale governmental undertakings for the development of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas wells will open tremendous opportunities for companies involved in the offshore lubricants market. However, environmental concerns associated with the use of certain lubricants will restrain the market’s growth.

By end use, the report segments the global offshore lubricants market into offshore rigs and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO). In 2013, offshore rigs held a revenue share of more than 70% in the global market. Nevertheless, in the 2014-2020 period, FPSO will display faster growth in the overall market.

The research report segments the global market into the application segments of gear oil, engine oil, grease, hydraulic oil, and others (circulating oil, compressor oil, and turbine oil). Of all, in 2013, engine oil led the market and accounted for a share of more than 60% in the global market. The report segments this market into the regional segments of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The regional segment of the Rest of the World dominated the market in 2013; the region held a revenue share of more than 28% in the global offshore lubricants market. Increasing investments in large-scale projects for the development of offshore reserves in Brazil and West Africa are the reason for this.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=3141

Key players in the global offshore lubricants market are Royal Dutch Shell plc, Gulf Oil Marine Limited, BP plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Lukoil Oil Company, Sinopec Limited, and Total S.A. The report also includes a snapshot of business expansion strategies of top players aimed at maintaining their competitive positions in the overall market. For instance, In February 2014, Total S.A. announced plans for expansion of its operations in the Mediterranean region. In December 2013, ExxonMobil finalized plans for the development of a new unit in Singapore with a production capacity of 62,000 barrels per day.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com