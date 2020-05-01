Global Organic Seeds Market Strategies And Financial Status Over Forecast Period By 2017 – 2025

The landscape of agriculture across the globe include a variegated growing practice which can be abridged into three main categories i.e. organic, conventional and genetically engineered (transgenic or genetically modified). Organic seed is produced by adhering a set guidelines, which prohibit the use of synthetic products or chemicals. Conventional production of seeds includes the use of chemical herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. However, organic seeds are produced using biofertilizers, organic manure, and biopesticides, hence less chemical impact on the environment which is also, one of the most compelling reasons among consumers to choose organic products over the conventional products. Genetically modified crops are often in the discussion for their widespread adoption, majorly in commodity sectors, particularly in North America and Latin America region.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37907

However, the organic sector has grown meteorically over the past decade and was valued at around US$ 80 Bn dollars in 2015, while global agricultural land for organic increased from 11 million hectares in 1999 to 50.9 million hectares in 2015 which clearly reflects an increasing consumer demand for organic certified products across the globe. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware of the quality and safety of the food they eat. In addition, people are concerned about the negative effects of pesticides, fertilizers, and drugs on their health. Hence, organic agriculture is a viable solution to all these concerns, which has resulted in an escalating demand for organic seeds in the market and is anticipated to drive the growth of global organic seeds market over the forecast period.

Global Organic Seeds market can be segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, farm type, and region. On the basis of type, Organic Seeds market is segmented into vegetable seeds, field crop seeds, fruits & nuts seeds and other vegetation seeds. On the basis of the distribution channel, Organic Seeds market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment can be further sub-segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online retail, and others. On the basis of farm type, organic seeds market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment is further sub-segmented into vertical farming, greenhouse, and hydroponics. While the outdoor segment is sub-segmented into field, gardens, and nurseries.

Increasing demand for healthier food products and beverages is becoming universal and is expected to create opportunities for players in the global organic seeds market. Ever-rising demand for food products with natural ingredients is expected to result in significantly high sales of organic products. Players operating in the organic seeds market are expected to leverage this opportunity during the forecast period. With the increasing recurrence of clean label product launches with organic labels by major food and beverage companies is steadily impelling the niche market of organic food products into the mainstream market and is anticipated to drive the growth of global organic seeds market over the forecast period. However, the weak infrastructure of regulatory bodies for organic farming concerning the coexistence of differing agricultural practices i.e. organic, conventional and genetically engineered, which can yield a contaminated crop is anticipated to restrain the growth of organic seeds market in the near future.

On the basis of the regional outlook, Organic Seeds market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. On analyzing the organic seeds market at the global level, Europe and APAC are expected to dominate the organic seeds market followed by North America, owing to heightening demand of organic products coupled with high shelf visibility of organic products in modern retail formats such as supermarket/hypermarket. The market of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth rate owing to increasing import demand of organic products from developed markets and improving living standards of the middle class of emerging and developing markets in APAC region, which is enabling consumers to opt for healthier and more natural food products.