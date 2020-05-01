Global Orphan Drugs Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Orphan Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Orphan Drugs Market: Overview

Orphan diseases can be defined as the medical conditions which impacts a small group of the population and are mostly genetic in nature. For the treatment of these rare diseases pharmaceutical agents are specifically developed which are known as orphan drugs. The market for these orphan drugs is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of rare diseases, focus of government and non-government organizations on creating awareness, research and development grants, and fee waivers and tax credits offered, among others.

Global Orphan Drugs Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of drugs employed in the treatment of rare diseases in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Bn for disease type, product type, distribution channel, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each disease type, product type, and distribution channel was calculated by considering the prevalence of rare diseases, orphan drug approvals, regulatory procedures, and the awareness of orphan diseases across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on disease type, product type, distribution channel, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the nurse call systems market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis, the acquisitions timeline of orphan drug companies, SWOT analysis of the market, regulatory scenario, comparative analysis of orphan drug policies, rare diseases prevalence, pricing scenario of the orphan drugs, major selling orphan drugs, and drug exclusivity of certain of the orphan drugs, for the market.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the nurse call systems market.

Global Orphan Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the nurse call systems market report are Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Inc., Shire plc, and Amgen, Inc., among others.

The Orphan Drugs Market has been segmented as follows:

– Orphan Drugs Market, by Disease Type, Revenue (US$ Bn) 2015-2025

– Oncology

– Gastrointestinal

– Pulmonary

– Neurology

– Hematology

– Cardio-vascular

– Metabolic disorders

– Endocrinology

– Infectious diseases

– Others

– Orphan Drugs Market, by Product Type, Revenue (US$ Bn) 2015-2025

– Biologic

– Non-biologic

– Orphan Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Bn) 2015-2025

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Speciality Pharmacies

– Retail pharmacies

– Others

– Orphan Drugs Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Bn), 2015-2025

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– Spain

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Rest of the World

– Japan

– Australia

– China

– Brazil

– South Korea

– Others

