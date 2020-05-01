Global Powdered Soft Drinks Market : Growth Opportunities and forecast 2017 – 2025

Powdered soft drink is a fruit flavored powder, which is added to water to give a refreshing soft drink. The powdered soft drink market has remained static for the past decade owing to the emergence of many variants in the beverage industry. The consumers are experimenting with more varieties of beverages and powdered soft drink market has faced declined due to consumer boredom. Innovation and more flavors are resulting in slight growth of the powdered soft drink market. As consumers tend to purchase and use powdered beverages during travel trips and long summer days, the powdered soft drinks market exhibits abrupt fluctuations.

The powdered soft drinks market can be segmented on the basis of flavor, packaging and distribution channel.On the basis of flavor, the powdered soft drinks market can be segmented as mango, citrus and others. The citrus segment can be further sub segmented as lemon, orange and pineapple. Many a times, the products are introduced to cater to the demands of regional flavors. Products designed to satiate the different demands of the different regions has proven beneficial for the growth of the powdered soft drinks market.On the basis of packaging, the powdered soft drinks market can be segmented as carton boxes, pouches and sachets.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39659



On the basis of distribution channel, the Powdered Soft Drinks market can be segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries and others.

The regions with an absence of key players exhibit substantial growth in the powdered soft drinks market. Product innovation like the inclusion of healthy ingredients in the powdered soft drinks presents a good opportunity for the growth of the powdered soft drinks market, as consumer demands are more health oriented nowadays. The inclusion of the natural colors and organic flavors and ingredients is also vital for the powdered soft drinks market to retain its market share in the drink mix industry. The innovation in the packaging format has also affected the growth of the powdered soft drinks market. Packaging with improved usability is proving helpful in enhancing the consumer base for the powdered soft drinks market. Another packaging format that adds advantage is the use of single use sachets which have been more preferred by the consumers. As compared to the liquid soft drinks, the powdered soft drinks are portable, less messy and occupy less space. The indirect factor boosting the growth of the powdered soft drinks market is the growth in the instant drinks and ready-to-eat food market. The powdered soft drinks have been known to contain too many artificial ingredients, flavors, and high intensity sweeteners and as demand for organic and natural food is trending amongst consumers, the inclusion of artificial ingredients is acting as a hindrance in the growth of the powdered soft drinks market.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=39659

The consumers in North America and Europe are more health conscious and are nowadays looking for health convenient options in beverages. So, the powdered soft drinks market exhibits a slow growth in these regions. In Latin America, hot climate zones are likely to exhibit steady growth in the powdered soft drinks market. In Asia Pacific, the willingness of consumers to experiment with new brands is leading many big players to expand production in this region and is a major factor in boosting the growth of the powdered soft drinks market. In Middle East and Africa, local and regional players are expanding their production due to immense market potential and lack of competition, fuelling slight growth of the powdered soft drinks market.