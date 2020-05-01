Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Sales, Production & Size 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Propanoic anhydride is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CH2CO)2O. This simple acid anhydride is a colourless liquid. It is a widely used reagent in organic synthesis.

The global Propionic Anhydride market is led by Europe and USA. USA is the largest regional market accounting for over 50% of global Propionic Anhydride market demand in 2016.

In summary, the Propionic Anhydride industry is relatively concentrated. We tend to believe this industry now is not mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve.

Global Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) market size will increase to 91 Million US$ by 2025, from 85 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eastman

Celanese

UPI Chemical

Daicel

Zengrui

Zhonggang

Jinon

Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Breakdown Data by Type

IndustrialGrade

FoodGrade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Spices

Chemical Industry

Propionic Anhydride (CAS 123-62-6) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

