Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

Robotic prosthetics are used to restore the normal functions of missing body parts. They restore lost sensorimotor functions and improve the appearance of amputated limbs. Microprocessors and nerve impulses control robotic prosthetics.

In the market research report, our analysts identify that the orthotic and prosthetic clinics will be the major end-user to the market till the end of 2025. These clinics are equipped with modern infrastructure and qualified and certified orthotists, that improve the function and mobility and reduce the pain caused by orthopedic disorders.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Blatchford

Fillauer

Ossur

Ottobock

Steeper Group

The Ohio Willow Wood

Touch Bionics

SynTouch

Artificial Limbs & Appliances

Market size by Product

Lower limb robotic prosthetics

Upper limb robotic prosthetics

Market size by End User

Orthotic and prosthetic clinics

Hospitals

Specialty orthopedic centers

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Robotic Prosthetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

