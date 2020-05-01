Global Stable Isotopes Market – Key Players & Outlook 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Stable Isotopes Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Stable isotopes are used for varied applications, which includes water and soil management, nutrition assessment studies, and environmental studies. Medical diagnosis and agriculture are some other applications of stable isotopes directly related to human welfare and economic growth. Such high value applications of stable isotopes account for stable isotopes market to display a healthy close to 3% CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

Stable isotopes included products containing stable isotopes of carbon, nitrogen, deuterium, oxygen, noble gases and metals. These products are used for numerous applications including biomolecular NMR, quantitative proteomics, metabolic research, and magnetic resonance imaging/spectroscopy and deuterated solvents for NMR.

North America plays an important role in global stable isotopes market, with a market share of 50.5% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of stable isotopes.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, JSC Isotope, Center of Molecular Research, Shanghai Engineering Research Center, Urenco and NHTC are the world’s leading stable isotope manufacturers. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories is the world’s largest manufacturer of 18O and 13C. Shanghai Engineering Research Center is the world’s largest 15N manufacturer. JSC Isotope is capable of producing more than 200 stable isotopes. The company has the most comprehensive production line. The development of scientific research and the medical industry are the main factors driving the industry forward.

North America is the largest consumer by regions. North America accounted about 49% consumption market share in 2017. Europe is the second largest with 32% market share. Asia Pacific is the following consumption region with 14% consumption market share. Among those regions, USA, Russia, China and France are leading consumption countries of stable isotopes.

USA is the largest consumption country in 2017 with 1160.7 Kg. While the U.S. produces a significant number of the isotopes used by researchers, industry and the medical community, the U.S. is dependent upon foreign sources for many. Historically the U.S. provided almost all of the isotopes that were required for domestic consumption or, in special cases, acquired them from long-time allies. But beginning in the 1990s other governments began to view the isotope industry as a high tech growth industry, and subsidized the production and sale of isotopes, targeting U.S. companies. The result is that U.S. industry has been switching its buying from the U.S. and DOE to foreign sources of supply. The most source of stable isotopes come from the Russian Federation. For FY 2018, the GIR foresees moderate growth in isotope demand of US and global.

The global Stable Isotopes market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stable Isotopes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stable Isotopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JSC Isotope

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Center of Molecular Research

Shanghai Engineering Research Center

Urenco

NHTC

LANL

Linde

ORNL

3M (Ceradyne)

Marshall Isotopes

SI Science

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

