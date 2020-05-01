Global (United States, European Union and China) Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market – Future Adoptions Overview 2028

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Demand for advanced instrument system integrating display, communication, navigation in flight management technologies underpins the steady expansion of the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market. Adoption of EFIS systems for the existing and new aircraft models focus on passengers’ safety and pilot’s situational awareness, especially in commercial aircrafts. Emerging opportunities in retrofit and aftermarket segments increase the vast potential of the market, which is expected to surpass worth of US$1bn by 2025.

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Esterline Technologies

Astronics Corporation

L-3 Communications Holding

Dynon Avionics

Genesys Aerosystems

Aspen Avionics

Avidyne Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Market Segment by Product Type

Display

Communication & Navigation

Flight Management

Market Segment by Application

Flight

Engine Monitoring

Navigation

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

