Global Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Key Findings, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Whole slide imaging holds great potential in the diagnosis of cancer and in surgical pathology.

Whole slide imaging holds great potential in the diagnosis of cancer and in surgical pathology. The whole slide imaging systems market has been receiving strong impetus from personalized therapies garnering momentum world over. Manufacturers of imaging technologies are pouring sizable funds on improving laboratory diagnosis technologies for surgical pathology. Rapid adoption of whole slide imaging modalities in the healthcare industries will generate copious revenues in North America and Europe over 2018–2026.

On conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the whole slide imaging systems market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The report features unique and salient factors that may have a huge impact on the development of the whole slide imaging systems market during the forecast period.

It can help the players to modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the whole slide imaging systems market in the upcoming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the whole slide imaging systems market in the most comprehensive way for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the whole slide imaging systems market, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the whole slide imaging systems market.

Chapter 2 Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the whole slide imaging systems market in this chapter, which will help readers to understand the basic information about the whole slide imaging systems market.

Chapter 3 Whole Slide Imaging Systems Equipment Market Dynamics

This section helps the readers to track the market scenario, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects. It also highlights the key market opportunities, macroeconomic factors and background to market development. Readers can find detailed information on the drivers, restraints, trends that govern the market growth. Additionally, impact analysis of drivers and restraints that influence the market dynamics are also included in the report.

Chapter 4 Key Inclusions

Some of the key parameters are provided in this section, helping readers with more information to deep drive into the market scenario such as parent market analysis, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, Industry life cycle and primary insights.

Chapter 5 North America Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America whole slide imaging systems market along with country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, end user and countries in the North America market.

Chapter 6 Latin America Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026

Readers can find detailed information about factors such as, incremental opportunity, Y-O-Y growth and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America whole slide imaging systems market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the whole slide imaging systems market in leading LATAM countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 7 Europe Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026

Important growth prospects of the whole slide imaging systems market based on its product types, end user in several European countries, such as Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 8 APEJ Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026

Greater China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand are the leading countries in the APECJ region that are the prime subject of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the APECJ whole slide imaging systems market in this chapter. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the APECJ whole slide imaging systems market during the period 20182026.

Chapter 9 Japan Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026

Readers can find important factors that can make a huge impact on the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market in Japan based on the market segmentation, during the forecast period. This chapter provides the overview of regulations, drivers, restraints, and trends in the Japan whole slide imaging systems market.

Chapter 10 MEA Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026

Important growth prospects of the whole slide imaging systems market based on its product types, end user, and modality in several MEA countries, such as GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of MEA is included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 Market Sizing Factors and Assumptions

This section provides the relevant factors and their impact on the market, which were taken into consideration to build the market for the current year 2017 and make the market forecast (20182026). It will help the readers to be more informative and know which factors play key role in shaping the present and future of the market.

Chapter 12 Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the whole slide imaging systems market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The players featured in the report include PerkinElmer Inc., Inspirata Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB, Ventana Medical Systems Inc, Olympus Corporation, and ZEISS International, among others.

Chapter 13 Global Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026, By Region

This chapter explains how the whole slide imaging systems market will grow across various geographies, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 Global Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026, By Product Type

Based on the product type, the whole slide imaging systems market is segmented into Scanners and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the whole slide imaging systems market and market attractive analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 15 Global Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Analysis 20132017 and Forecast 20182026, By End User

Based on the end user, the whole slide imaging systems market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research centers. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the whole slide imaging systems market and attractive analysis based on end user.

Chapter 16 Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the whole slide imaging systems market.

