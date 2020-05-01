Global Wireless Charging IC Market to Expand at Competent CAGR between 2018-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Wireless Charging IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The wireless charging IC market is poised to rise at a whopping 24.54% CAGR between 2016 and 2024. Exponentially increasing use of mobile devices for everyday functioning has led to an upsurge of wireless support devices for minimum clutter. Wireless charging ICs serve to eliminate clutter of power cords, with the added ability of transfer of power and even data across several interfaces.

Click the link to Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2237203

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging ICs are the core part of Wireless Charging technology.

The market is fragment, the key players are IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panosonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Witnessing the huge market potential, several new players have entered the global market for wireless charging ICs over the past decade. It is expected that the entry of new players into the global market will prompt a counter response from the existing players. This response could take the shape of better and more innovative strategies, introduction new product lines, or expansion of geographical reach. Although the current competitive landscape of the global wireless charging IC market is largely consolidated, it is expected to undergo progressive fragmentation over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Wireless Charging IC market globally, with a share exceeding 70% in 2017. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

The Wireless Charging IC market was valued at 2180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Charging IC.

Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Application

Smart Phones and Tablets

Wearable Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Automobile Devices

Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2237203

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IDT

Texas Instruments

NXP/Freescale

ADI/Linear Tech

Qualcomm

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

On Semiconductor

Semtech

ROHM

Toshiba

Panosonic

Maxim

Generalplus

E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

CVSMicro

Xiamen Newyea Tech

ZoneCharge

BOEONE

Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Type

Transmitter ICs

Receiver ICs

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in