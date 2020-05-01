Gunshot Detection System Market – Current Scenario, Future Growth Analysis and Forecast 2023

Key Players are:

The key players in the global gunshot detection system market are ELTA Systems – Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Qinetiq (UK), Raytheon Company (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), SST (ShotSpotter), Inc. (US), Louroe Electronics (US), ACOEM Group (France), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Tracer Technology Systems, Inc. (US), Shooter Detection Systems LLC. (US), and Safety Dynamics, LLC (US).

A gunshot detection system, which is also known as gunfire locator system, helps in the detection of the gunfire’s location, by using the optical, acoustic, or other sensors. These systems are primarily used by the law enforcement officials and the military personnel in order to identify the source and the direction of the type of weapon fired. These systems help in improving the situational awareness of the soldiers and the law enforcement personnel.

The global gunshot detection system market has been segmented by installation type, product type, end-user, and region. On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market is divided into fixed systems, portable systems, and vehicle mounted systems. In 2017, the fixed system segment dominated the global market, due to the usage of acoustic sensor node technology, which helps in the detection of the gunshots, from a large distance. It is expected that the portable system segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period, as the defense authorities and law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the portable/wearable technologies, in the recent years. Similarly, based on product type, the gunshot detection system market is divided into indoor and outdoor. In 2017, the outdoor segment dominated the global market and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for the gunshot detection systems, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising terror attacks, political disputes, and cross-border conflicts across the region. Therefore, the global gunshot detection system market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the military segment dominated the global market, as there have been large expenses by the defense authorities on the gunshot detection systems, in the recent years, to prevent the number of casualties at the borders. It is also expected that the homeland security segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period, as the law enforcement agencies are currently focused on curbing/preventing such incidents across the schools, hospitals, and metro/railway stations.

