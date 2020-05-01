Industry Verticals: Global Medical Imaging Technologies for Oncology Diagnostics Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025

Report Synopsis

Medical imaging is a process of creation of high quality of image for the diagnosis of various diseases. Medical imaging technologies assist by medical specialists and practitioners in the diagnostics of diseases by providing actual and visual picture of the structure and function of organs.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead the growth in medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market in Asia.

This report focuses on the global Medical Imaging Technologies for Oncology Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Imaging Technologies for Oncology Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Advanced Medical

Agfa Healthcare

Carestream Health

McKesson

Techniscan Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

X-Ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Doctor’s Offices

Freestanding Clinics

Equipment Leasing Companies

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Imaging Technologies for Oncology Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Imaging Technologies for Oncology Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Imaging Technologies for Oncology Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

