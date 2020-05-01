Insulin Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022
Diabetes has emerged as a major economic burden with high associated human and financial cost. It a chronic disease affecting millions of population globally every year. Insulin is administered to the diabetic patient using various insulin delivery devices; out of these insulin pen is the most preferred option. The report “Global Insulin Market – Focus on Insulin Delivery Devices Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global insulin therapy market, focusing on insulin delivery devices such as vial and syringes, insulin pen, insulin pump, etc.
The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level. The report has been segmented as following:-
Market Segmentation
• Insulin Market
• Insulin Delivery Devices Market
Market Segmentation by Geography
• Europe
• North America and Caribbean
• China
Key Vendors
• Novo Nordisk
• Sanofi Aventis
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Merck and Company
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Introduction
4. Diabetes
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Cost – Human & Financial
5. Insulin Market
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Analysis
5.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
5.2.2 Market Share by Insulin Type
5.2.3 Market Share by Segment
5.2.4 Market Share by Region
6. Insulin Delivery Devices
6.1 Overview
6.2 Vial and syringe
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
6.3 Insulin pen
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
6.4 Insulin Pump
6.4.1Overview
6.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
6.5 Others
6.6 Market Share Analysis
6.6.1 Market Share by Devices
6.6.2 Market Share by End-User
6.6.3 Market Share by Region
7. Regional/ Country Analysis
7.1 Europe
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
7.1.3 Market Share
7.2 North America and Caribbean
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
7.2.3 Market Share
7.4 China
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
7.4.3 Market Share
8. Pricing Analysis
9. Global Insulin Market Dynamics
9.1 Industry Trends & Developments
9.1.1 Dominance of Modern and New-Generation Insulin
9.1.2 Advent of Intelligent Insulin Pens
9.1.3 Sensor-augmented Pump Therapy
9.1.4 Approval of Glargine Basaglar – The First “Biosimilar” Insulin in the US
9.3 Growth Drivers
9.3.1 Increasing Prevelance of Diabetes
9.3.2 Rise in Geriatric Population
9.3.3 Growing Obese Population
9.3.4 Propogation of Diabetes Management Awareness
9.3.5 Government Impetus
9.4 Challenges
9.4.1 High Cost of Insulin
9.4.2 Insurance Coverage issue
9.4.3 High Competition
9.4.4 Regulatory Pressure
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Share by Competitors
10.2 Market Share by Drug Brands
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Novo Nordisk
11.2 Sanofi Aventis
11.3 Eli Lilly and Company
11.4 Merck & Co.
