INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS (ITS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Siemens AG
Hitachi
WS Atkins PLC
Nuance Communications
EFKON AG
Garmin International Inc
Iteris
Telenav
Thales Group
TomTom NV
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Advanced Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Traveller Information System
Advanced Transportation Management System
Automatic Number Plate Recognition System
Advanced Public Transportation System
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Goods Management
Public Transport
Road User Charges
Automatic Car Driving
Environmental Protection
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Research Report 2018
