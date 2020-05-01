IoT Platform Market : Supply Chain Management Creates Higher Demand with Need for Asset Tracking

Global IoT Platform Market: Snapshot

The global IoT platform market is foretold to bank on the growing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other connected and remote devices. Need to improve decision-making, emergency handling, and reduce production costs in organizations could be another powerful factor pushing the growth of the global IoT platform market. Easy integration of data communication, data storage, and hardware design with the help of IoT platform is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the global market.

The global IoT platform market is envisaged to clock a 21.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to reach a valuation of US$10.0 bn by the final forecast year. In 2016, the global IoT platform market was worth a US$1.7 bn.

Supply Chain Management Creates Higher Demand with Need for Asset Tracking

The global IoT platform market is bifurcated into inventory, human capital, customer service, enterprise performance, supply chain, infrastructure, and security and asset performance management on the basis of application. Among these applications, supply chain management is foreseen to become prominent in the global IoT platform market. Development of asset tracking is one of the important applications of supply chain management, which enables manufacturers to save time and money and helps to make informed business decisions.

By industry vertical, the global IoT platform market is cataloged into education and hospitality, energy, government and defense, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, and retail.

The global IoT platform market is also divided into cloud and on-premise as per the segmentation by deployment. Among these, on-premise deployment is predicted to lead the global IoT platform market due to the growing use of advanced security facilities it provides. On-premise deployment also promises improved latency and accessibility. On the other hand, cloud deployment may show a higher growth rate because of the rising adoption of cloud computing technologies, fast digitalization, and improved cost of IoT sensors.

North America Leads Market with Increasing Presence of IoT Solutions Providers

On the geographical front, the global IoT platform market is prophesied to witness the dominance of North America in the foreseeable future. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and number of companies providing IoT solutions could create a surge in the growth of the IoT platform market in the region. However, North America is envisioned to tread upon the heels of Europe in terms of growth rate. Expected to show a higher growth rate, Europe could accelerate its growth in the global IoT platform market due to the rising uptake of Industry 4.0 and favorable government initiatives. Europe is forecast to benefit from the increase in demand for IoT platform in France, the U.K., and Germany.

Asia Pacific is also expected to show a promising rise in the global IoT platform market owing to the rapid acceptance of digitalization in Japan, China, and Australia. Latin America could rely on Brazil and Argentina for its growth in the global IoT platform market. The MEA is anticipated to depend on the adoption of IoT platform in the government sector and the oil and gas industry.

