IT SPENDING FOR SMART HOMES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

A smart home system will control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. It may also include home security such as access control and alarm systems. When connected with the Internet, home devices are an important constituent of the Internet of Things.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Spending for Smart Homes market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Spending for Smart Homes market by product type and applications/end industries.

The user interface for control of the system uses either wall-mounted terminals, tablet or desktop computers, a mobile phone application, or a Web interface, that may also be accessible off-site through the Internet. While there are many competing vendors, there are very few worldwide accepted industry standards and the smart home space is heavily fragmented.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

Honeywell

Intel

Schneider Electric

Verizon Communications

Accenture

Alcatel Lucent

Amazon Web Services

ARM Holdings

Dell

Ericsson

GE

Google

Huawei

Infosys

Microsoft

Oracle

Qualcomm

Telefonica

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IT services

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Security

Entertaiment System

Appliance Control

Home Robots

