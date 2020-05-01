LIVER CANCER TREATMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

Global Liver Cancer Treatment Industry

Liver cancer, also referred to as hepatic cancer is a disease that destructs normal cells in the liver and is caused due to hepatitis C and hepatitis B or alcohol consumption. Malignant or cancerous cells that develop in the normal cells of the liver are called hepatocellular carcinoma and the one that arises in the ducts of the liver is called cholangiocarcinoma. The increasing prevalence of liver cancer across the globe and the approval of multiple liver cancer drugs are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. In addition, supporting government initiatives, drug development with regards to cancer and increasing health expenditure is also estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Over the past few years, the increased prevalence of liver cancer has been witnessed. According to the American Cancer Society, about 42,220 new cases, 30,610 in men and 11,610 in women were diagnosed in 2018 in the US. It was estimated that about 30,200 people, nearly 20,540 men, and 9,660 women will die due to liver cancer in 2018. Since 1980, liver cancer incidence has more than tripled, however, the rates in young adults have begun to decline. The prevalence of liver cancer is seen more often in men than in women. Due to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, the demand for treatment of liver cancer will increases. As a result, the global liver cancer treatment market is expected to witness growth in the near future.

However, there are certain factors that are hampering the growth of the market. The complex clinical trials process and high treatment costs are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, growing health awareness and new research and development are estimated to develop myriad growth opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

The global liver cancer treatment market is further studied on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America region is estimated to account for a major share in the global liver cancer treatment market owing to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer due to risk factors such as Hepatitis C virus infection and alcoholic liver disease in the region. Additionally, high adoption of innovative technology, established infrastructure for research and development and presence of key pharmaceutical companies are the major factors for growth of liver cancer market in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growth is observed in the region owing to the growing aged population and increasing health expenditure in the emerging economies such as India and China.

Key players of the global liver cancer treatment market are market are 4SC AG, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ArQule Inc., Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and so on. In order to stay competitive in the market, these key players adopt strategies such as product launch, merger & acquisitions, FDA approval, geographical expansion and so forth.

Research methodology

The market study of the global liver cancer treatment market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for healthcare providers, research laboratories and government organization for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global liver cancer treatment market.

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global liver cancer treatment market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global liver cancer treatment market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. 4SC AG

2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

3. ArQule, Inc.

4. Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

5. Bayer AG

6. Becton and Dickinson, Co.

7. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Co.

8. Celsion Corp.

9. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10. Eli Lilly and Co.

11. Exelixis, Inc.

12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

13. FibroGen, Inc.

14. General Electric Co.

15. Merck KGaA

16. Novartis International AG

17. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp.

18. Pfizer, Inc.

19. SMC Laboratories, Inc.

20. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

CHAPTER 2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations

CHAPTER 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Liver Cancer

3.1.2. Government Support and Initiatives

3.1.3. Approval of Multiple Novel Drugs

3.1.4. Increasing Health Expenditure

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Complex Clinical Trials Process

3.2.2. High Treatment Cost

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Health Awareness

3.3.2. Presence of Strong Pipeline

CHAPTER 4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market by Treatment

4.1.1. Liver Cancer Surgery

4.1.2. Tumor Ablation

4.1.3. Embolization Therapy

4.1.4. Radiation Therapy

4.1.5. Targeted Therapy

4.1.6. Immunotherapy

4.1.7. Chemotherapy

4.2. Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market by End-User

4.2.1. Hospitals and Clinics

4.2.2. Research Centre

CHAPTER 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategy Analysis

5.2. Key Company Analysis

Continued….

