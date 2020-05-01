Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Share, Key Company, Trends, Size, Technologies, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2022

The report on the global M2M Communication market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Communication efficiency is the need of the hour and technology is evolving just to support that. Technological advancements have made it easier for sensors or meters to share information without human intervention through a wired, wireless or hybrid network simplifying the machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Its features enable it to work without consuming much power, incurring a low cost. The product is reliable, flexible and works wonder with two-way communication which helped it gain significant access inside healthcare, retail, automotive, utilities, and home automation. The global M2M communication market is expecting an astonishing CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Increasing percolation of the Internet of Things Solutions (IoT), improved data services, increasing integration of automation across industrial sectors, and evolving architecture of electronic and semi-conductor devices and others have been included as market drivers in the research conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR).

On the flip side, online performances are prone to cybercrimes such as data theft and ransomware. M2M integration in businesses could lead to cyber-attacks. However, its low operational cost and efficiency can helm the machine-to-machine communication market away from sliding down during the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Aeris communication. Inc. (U.S.),

AT&T, Inc. (U.S.),

Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany),

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Telenor Group(Norway),

KORE Wireless Group(U.S.),

Intel (U.S.),

Rogers Communications Canada, Inc. (Canada),

Singtel Group (Singapore),

Texas Instruments (U.S),

Vodafone Group plc.(U.K.),

Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.),

Sprint Corporation(U.S.),

Telefónica, S.A.(Spain),

Numerex Corp.(U.S.),

Sierra Wireless (Canada),

Orange S.A.(France)

According to MRFR, Hence, Globally the M2M Communication market is expected to grow at ~10% CAGR (2016-2022).

Segmentation:

Global M2M Communication market has been segmented on the basis of Technology, Component, and Application. The Technology has been identified as Wired, Wireless and hybrid whereas Component consists of Wi-Fi, Sensors, RFID, and Software among others. The application comprises of Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Utilities, and Home Automation among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

In the M2M communication industry context, The North American region is controlling the market owing to the prospects accessible for M2M communication by mobile operators which will grow the connection and revenue of this industry. In terms of the revenue generation context, The U.S. is driving the market in the North American region owing to the increasing demand of high-speed networks and cloud based services in the U.S. that allows analysis, easy access and handling of stored data transactions to aid clients to develop their business processes.

On the other hand, the European market is estimated to record vigorous progress in the Machine to Machine Communication sector owing to industrial expansion as well as infrastructural development. The M2M Communication industry is also growing owing to the high adoption rates in security, transportation, warehouses and surveillance among others. Due to these factors, the European markets is the second biggest market for M2M Communication. The Asia-Pacific region has appeared as a swiftly developing market owing to growing implementation of digital solutions such as smart meters and smartphones in India and China. The improving economic circumstances, increase in industrial growth and initiatives by the government such as ‘Digital India’ are also supporting the market development favorably.

Study Objectives of M2M Communication Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global M2M Communication Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the M2M Communication market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, component, Applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global M2M Communication Market.

