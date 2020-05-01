Metabolomics Market to Become Worth US$2.49 bn by 2024

Metabolomics helps in identification and quantification of cellular metabolites with the help of refined analytical technologies with the use of statistical and multi-variant methods for information mining and understanding of the data. Metabolomics provides a direct functional information of the physiological state of an organism. Several analytical technologies have been employed to examine metabolites in different organisms, tissues, or fluids.

With the wide range of applications of metabolomics such as phenotyping of genetically modified plants and significant equivalence testing, determination of gene function, and monitoring responses to biotic and abiotic stress the demand for metabolomics is increasing across the globe.

Metabolomics is useful for bridging the gap between genotype and phenotype by providing complete view of cell functioning, in addition to identification of novel alterations in certain metabolites. The demand for metabolomics is expected to increase further as examination and data mining of metabolomics data sets and their metadata can lead to different hypotheses and different targets for biotechnology.

Metabolomics is gaining importance as a tool in life sciences, since it is a relatively fast and precise technique that can be applied with either a particular focus or in an overall manner to gain new knowledge about biological systems. The global metabolomics market is segmented into three sub-segments by techniques, applications, and geography. The market by technique is further divided as separation techniques and detection techniques. Separation techniques includes gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC).

The HPLC accounted for the highest share of metabolomics market by technique. Detection technique includes nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR), mass spectrometry (MS) and others. The market by application includes drug assessment, biomarker discovery, nutrigenomics, clinical toxicology and others. The market by geography is divided into five regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(U.S.), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.(Japan), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Metabolon, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), and Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

