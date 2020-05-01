Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market – Qualitative Insights on Product Functions, Growth Challenges & Top Players Outlook 2028

Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for mixed mode chromatography resin has been escalating on account of the increasing number of contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations in recent times. Mixed mode chromatography has emerged a key process within multiple industries due to the ease and effectiveness of this form of chromatography over single-mode chromatography. Multiple interactions between the analytes and the stationary phase are accentuated under mixed mode chromatography. Furthermore, mixed mode chromatography established strong secondary interactions which in turn help in the retention of solutes. The growing popularity of mixed-mode chromatography resins across a wide range of industrial operations is projected to bolster demand within the global market. Furthermore, the use of mixed modes chromatography resins in the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to propel market demand.

The global market for mixed mode chromatography resin may be segmented along the following parameters: technique, end-use, and region. It is anticipated that the global mixed mode chromatography resin market would span across multiple industries over the forthcoming years, and hence, it is important o understand these key market segments.

A report on the global market for mixed mode chromatography resin elucidates a range of factors that have aided the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the factors that have led to a regular inflow of revenues into the global mixed mode chromatography market have also been explained in the report.

Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market: Trends and Opportunities

Several key factors pertaining to the field of drug discovery and therapeutic action have been driving the demand for mixed mode chromatography in recent times. The medical and healthcare industries have been on the lookout for manufacturing drugs that can help in curing diseases such as Zika, H1N1, and Ebola. A large number of bio-pharmaceutical companies have become ardent consumers of mixed mode chromatography resin, and hence, the growth of the market is projected to trace an upward graph over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the use of chromatography techniques for separation, purification, and analysis of complex compounds has also aided the growth of the global mixed mode chromatography resin market. Other key industries that deploy mixed mode chromatography resin for several processes include biochemistry, environmental sciences, and chemicals.

Despite the starry growth rate of the global market for mixed mode chromatography resin, the high overall costs of chromatography could restrain demand for this technique. The high cost of raw materials and lack of lack skilled labor are the key reasons behind the increased overall cost of mixed mode chromatography.

Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for mixed mode chromatography in North America has been the highest amongst all other regional pockets. This escalating regional demand owes to the huge-scale investments made by the US government towards enhancing research and development activities. The market for mixed mode chromatography in Asia Pacific has also been expanding at an astral rate over the past decade. This regional growth can be attributed to the efforts of the governments in India and China to enhance their pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of cheap labor, and increasing disposable income are amongst other drivers of demand within the Asia Pacific mixed mode chromatography resin market.

Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for mixed mode chromatography resin consists of the following players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, and Danaher Corporation.

