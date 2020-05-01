More Electric Aircraft Market – Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The global more electric aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players in this market are Rolls Royce (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Airbus (France), Safran SA (France), Boeing (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace SA (France), and Bombardier Inc. (Canada).

Regional Analysis

In case of regional analysis of America, in 2013, there were 8,030 aircraft in service in America; 6,650 aircraft in North America; and the remaining 1,380 aircraft in Latin America. The region is expected to witness demand for 10,500 new aircraft over the next two decades.

The growing demand for MEA has resulted in the emergence of advanced technologies in the field of aerospace, such as replacement of auxiliary power units with more efficient fuel cells to provide electricity on board. Another trend is the development of more electric engines pioneered by Rolls-Royce that will better support MEA. The increased usage of electrical components in aircraft is another trend in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the global more electric aircraft market has been segmented into commercial, and, military.

By platform, the global market for more electric aircraft is segmented into fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, and, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

