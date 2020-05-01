New report explores Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market demand would increase rapidly by 2026

Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market – Snapshot

The global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market is growing at a significant rate due to bourgeoning incidence rate of post-operative complications and increasing demand for combination therapy, as well as introduction of promising drugs in this segment across the globe. The global PONV market was valued at US$ 1,608.6 Mn in 2017. It is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026 to reach a value of the US$ 3,174.1 Mn by 2026. The market is witnessing a relatively moderate growth owing to increase in patient population experiencing post-operative nausea and vomiting and rise in the rate of adoption of combination therapies as well as non-pharmacological treatment modes globally.

According to treatment guidelines, the suggested pharmacologic anti-emetics for prophylaxis of PONV in adults include serotonin antagonists; such as, ramosetron, granisetron, palonosetron, ondansetron, dolasetron, and tropisetron, neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonists; such as aprepitant, and rolapitant, steroids; such as dexamethasone and methylprednisolone, dopamine antagonists as transdermal scopolamine [TDS] and others; such as butyrophenones as well as antihistamines (dimenhydrinate and meclizine). Postoperative nausea and vomiting is considered a major clinical issue that can diminish a patient’s quality of life. Additionally, PONV leads to an increase in perioperative costs as well as morbidity, lengthens stay at the post-anesthesia care unit, increases hospital stay, delays the time taken by the patient to go back to work, and results in readmissions. Irrespective of the availability of multiple tools to segment patients as per PONV development risk criteria and treatment guidelines, physicians are unable to methodically address prophylaxis or treatment of PONV in a uniform manner through pharmacologic or non-pharmacologic strategies.

Major factors boosting the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market include large number of surgeries performed and rise in the rate of postoperative complications, such as, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea. However, strict regulatory approvals and high health care expenditure are predicted to hamper the growth of the PONV market during the forecast period.

The global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market has been divided into three segments based on treatment type, distribution pattern, and geography. In terms of treatment type, the PONV market has been segmented into serotonin antagonists, steroids, dopamine antagonists, NK-1 receptor antagonists, others, and non-pharmacological treatment. Serotonin antagonist is expected to command the dominant share of the market owing to its proven safety profile and effectiveness, as well as for being physicians’ first preference drug in the management of post-operative nausea and vomiting. The non-pharmacologic treatment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2026, owing to cost-effectiveness of the methods, such as, acupuncture, acupressure, and electrical acustimulation in the treatment of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

In terms of distribution pattern, the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies and online stores. The hospital pharmacies segment constitutes a major share of the PONV market owing to rising investment in the hospital sector, particularly in emerging countries, which is boosting the number of hospitals in these countries. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the number of hospital pharmacies, thus improving accessibility to medications used in the treatment of PONV.

Geographically, the post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market has been categorized into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading share of the global PONV market in 2017, followed by Europe, with a substantial market share. Presence of a large base of surgical patients as well as readiness among patients to pay extra money in order to avoid post-operative complications are expected to propel the PONV market in North America during the forecast period. Europe commands the second leading share of the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market. High incidence rate of PONV among surgical patients in Europe and rise in R&D expenditure in pharmaceuticals are projected to lead to a large market size of the region.

Leading players operating in the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market include Acacia Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Camurus AB, Sanofi S.A., Helsinn Holding S.A., Eisai Corporation, Merck and Co., and GlaxoSmithKline Corporation.

