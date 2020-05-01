Optical Networks Intelligence Service Market Will Show Strong Growth Through 2026

An optical network is among the fastest data communication networks which is built with the help of optical fiber technology. With the advent of intensive and comprehensive optical technologies, demand for optical network intelligence services is also rising. The optical network is a means of communication that utilizes optical fiber cables as the chief medium of communication for data conversion and signals encoded into light pulses to transfer information among different nodes of a telecommunication network.

It has been observed that fiber optic communication and networking technology has revolutionized entire telecommunication industry and is used by almost every telecom and networking services provider. Intelligence of an optical network is defined as the ability of the network to identify the phenomena, which takes place inside the network and its capability to take aiming actions. These optical network intelligence services are can be easily accessed from anywhere in a totally transparent way through the access networks.

The optical networks intelligence services improve open standards and vendor independence by providing quick service creation and deployment. Customized services are also provided to users in the market. The optical networks intelligence services involves need analysis, planning and designing, vendor selection and equipment specification, testing, modeling, and service analysis.

Service maintenance includes service deployment and management phase. The service providers in the optical networks intelligence services market could either be any software provider who is also offering services in the package or they could be the third party service providers.

Some of the key drivers of the optical networks intelligence service market are rising necessity for reliable and faster communication networks, increasing adoption of optical communication as a result of reduction in capital investment. The global telecommunications industry is gradually changing as a result of the ongoing technological disruptions and developments happening constantly and at a fast pace.

Companies were making huge investments for facilitating appropriate technology for telecommunication and now the focus is mainly on the optical networks intelligence services. The significant demand seen is mainly due to the factors such as transmission security, long distance signal transmission, low attenuation, smaller diameter, high bandwidth, and lightweight structure.

However, lack of proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (AI) – based networking solutions is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The optical networks intelligence service market is an ongoing source of revenue with new services added. Optical networks intelligence service market with the evolution of innovations in computation and algorithms. Large-scale deployment of intelligent optical network solutions are expected to offer opportunities for the optical networks intelligence service market.